Rams' Cooper Kupp Seen in Walking Boot After Sustaining Injury Vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the Rams' 41-10 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Kupp sustained an ankle injury during the second quarter of the Rams' loss and limped to the Rams' locker room.
Kupp did not come out with the team after halftime, and was ruled "doubtful" to return. His status was later designated to out.
Prior to the injury, Kupp caught four receptions for 37 yards against the Cardinals.
The Rams have seen their top two wide receivers leave in back-to-back games because of injuries. In Week 1, second-year receiver Puka Nacua suffered a PCL sprain in the second quarter. Nacua briefly returned after re-aggravating the injury he originally sustained during the preseason, but left the game shortly after.
Without Kupp and Nacua for the majority of Sunday's game, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson led the Rams in receiving with two receptions for 50 yards. Tutu Atwell finished behind Robinson with three catches for 48 yards.
Nacua was placed on injured reserve earlier this week because of his PCL sprain, and will miss at least three more games, and likely more. Rams head coach Sean McVay did not have an update on how severe the injury is after the game, per Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register.
Kupp previously missed eight games during the 2022 season due to a high ankle sprain that he underwent surgery for. He missed five games in 2023 due to a hamstring injury.
With the injuries to Kupp, Nacua, and multiple offensive linemen, the Rams have been hammered just two weeks into the season. They have now dropped their first two games of the year, starting the season 0-2 for the first time since 2011.
The season appears bleak, especially given how rare it is for teams to make the playoffs after starting the season 0-2. The Rams did overcome a 3-6 start a season ago to advance to the wildcard round of the NFC playoffs, but will need to get past a mounting series of injuries to pull off that turnaround this season.
Earning a rebound win will prove no easier in Week 3, when the Rams take on the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.
