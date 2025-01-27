Rams GM Les Snead on Star Rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a season where they surprised a lot of people around the league. They opened a lot of eyes and let people know they are coming for years to come. The season did not end the way the team wanted it to, but they did put the league on notice and they will be back and better next season.
The Rams defense was young and still had a great season. It was a struggle at the beginning of the season, but under defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the defense got better and better each week. By the time the playoffs came around, the defense was one of the best in the National Football League.
Even with the best defensive player ever retiring prior to last season, the Rams defensive line played well. The Rams brought in a young group on defense and the coaching staff did a good job putting them in a position to be successful all of last year. Now they will look to improve on the defensive line and put even more pressure on quarterbacks next season.
The defensive pass rush was led by two rookies out of Florida State. Jared Verse and Braden Fiske both had great rookie seasons. And now the Rams will build off their play in the 2024 season and look to make them even more dominant.
"They might epitomize that in terms of and it is interesting you could get to know them [Verse & Fiske], you can talk to people who were part of their evolution," said Rams General Manager Les Snead. "From first grade through Florida State. But I mean the easy part with those two you could turn on any game and those two are probably jumping off the tape."
"There is an element of like wow it seems like those two care a little more than a lot of people in the field based on the energy, the urgency, the tenacity they are playing with. And then there could have been with someone on that field whether it was an opponent or a teammate at Florida State that care as much as them and then you add their physical abilities, and it just elevates them."
