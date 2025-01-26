Rams HC Sean McVay on Getting Better on the Defensive Line Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a season where they surprised a lot of people around the league. They opened a lot of eyes and let people know they are coming for years to come. The season did not end the way the team wanted it to, but they did put the league on notice and they will be back and better next season.
The Rams defense was young and still had a great season. It was a struggle at the beginning of the season, but under defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the defense got better and better each week. By the time the playoffs came around, the defense was one of the best in the National Football League.
Even with the best defensive player ever retiring prior to last season, the Rams defensive line played well. The Rams brought in a young group on defense and the coaching staff did a good job putting them in a position to be successful all of last year. Now they will look to improve on the defensive line and put even more pressure on quarterbacks next season.
"What was really fun was seeing how happy he was to watch it all unfold," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "You see the excitement when he's at the Minnesota game and keeping in touch with him throughout the year. I think Chris Shula, [Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith, [Assistant Defensive Line Coach] AC Carter, and [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio deserve a ton of credit for the evolution of it. I think it was ongoing."
"I think it's going to be evolving and adapting as we navigate how we want to be as good as we can going into next year. If you said at the beginning of the year this is what I thought we'd end up being, I don't think you know. I think you have to be totally and completely present. I thought the flexibility and the ability to utilize all of our players was on display. It was a real credit to Chris and his staff."
The Rams are young on the defensive side. They will play like veterans again next season and can be a top defense. The Rams can also find more talent in the NFL Draft which they have proven great at.
