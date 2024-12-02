Rams' HC Ecstatic With Star RB's Performance
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) pulled out a season-saving win on Sunday afternoon as they came back to beat the New Orleans Saints (4-8) on the road, 21-14. Third-year running back Kyren Williams had a season high performance and impressed his head coach with his best game of the year.
Williams put together a 104-yard, one touchdown game on just 15 carries. He averaged just under seven yards per carry and displayed his hard-nose running ability and quick twitch abilities to make defenders miss to pick up extra yardage. He was the catalyst to victory this week.
Rams head coach Sean McVay was very pleased with Williams' performance and spoke on what he saw from other position groups that helped him to achieve his best game of the season. It was also Williams' second game rushing for over 100 yards, when he did it against Green Bay (102 yards).
"Kyren's energy was outstanding," McVay said. "You could see, I thought he was excellent in terms of being really decisive. You can see when he put his foot in the ground, he was really leveling off runs well. [He was] doing a great job on slash running on the second and third levels. The offensive line, like I mentioned, and tight ends, are doing a good job of being able to get him to the second and the third levels of the defense. Then to be able to see him close out that last run where then you can ultimately just be able to knee it out, it was pretty cool for him, and he's only going to be a guy that just builds off of that. He's made of the right stuff."
Williams will need to put together more of these games in the final five contests of the season as the Rams are dead set on making a playoff push and are still in the hunt for an NFC West title. McVay has all the trust in the world in his main back and will look to give him more opportunities to succeed.
