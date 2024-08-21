Rams HC Sean McVay Breaks Down How Kobie Turner is Benefiting From Aaron Donald Mentorship
The Los Angeles Rams are less than three weeks away from the start of the 2024 season, and anticipation is at an all-time high. There is much to be excited about, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
The Rams are now without their future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, so now it will be on the others to set up in his absence. Replacing Donald will be no easy feat, and it may never happen, but if anyone can do so, it's second-year defensive tackle Kobie Turner.
Turner was under Donald's wing in his rookie season, and he surprised many coming out of nowhere with his stellar play. While that was huge, the challenge now is to do so with No. 99, who every defensive coordinator game planned for.
That will be the challenge for Turner and the defense this season; however, head coach Sean McVay has the utmost confidence in Turner's ability to get it down.
In a recent interview with the media, McVay vocalized how Turner has grown in the past couple of months thanks to Donald's mentorship.
"I've just seen him be himself. I think that's what's important. He's got such a heart for people. He loves football, he works really hard at it," said McVay. "I think he has, you know, you've heard me talk about the growth mindset. He definitely epitomizes that. And so, I don't want him to be anybody other than himself. I think he saw a great example of what one of the best to ever do it, if not the best, looked like. But he's got to be himself. There are certainly things that he'll take from his mentor in AD, but I want him to be authentic. He's got a great way about himself with people. He models the way, which I think is the most important thing, and that's what I've seen from him consistently day in and day out."
Donald was a huge help to Turner in his rookie season, and that continues as he enters his second year.
Donald retired from the game of football in mid-March after 10 Hall of Fame seasons. The Super Bowl champion has done it all and seen it all at the highest level, so it's no surprise Turner is seeking advice from arguably the greatest defender of all time.
Turner will now be the focal point of the defensive line unit, and we'll find out soon if he has the chops to lead this defense alongside first-year defense coordinator Chris Shula.
More Lakers: Rams' Matthew Stafford Returns as Full Participant in Team Drills