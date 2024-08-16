Rams HC Sean McVay Breaks Down How Players Maintain Physicality All Season
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that joint practices are essential in helping players stay in shape for the season.
"I think that’s the goal of training camp and really what we’ve done," McVay told reporters. "That’s why those joint practices are so important because you get an opportunity to go against other team starters. You really are able to simulate what would be equivalent to a normal game’s reps even though it’s not quite like that. But you’re getting a bunch of different situations. And so, the way we’ve tried to treat that, especially for guys that have played a lot of football, is those become their games."
The Rams had joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys. An intense scuffle ensued in the most recent joint practice with Dallas after a Cowboys defensive tackle pushed a Rams intern to the ground.
Aside from the altercation, the Rams had several standout players in the joint practice. Record-breaking receiver Cooper Kupp looked untouchable in the slot or lined up outside. Kupp hasn't looked that phenomenal since his 2021 season. The receiver has dealt with injuries the last few seasons that have greatly affected his ability to make an impact on the offense.
The Rams face off against cross-town rivals the Chargers on Saturday. Most preseason starting lineups are rather experimental, but this matchup will look especially different since Aubrey Pleasant will assume the role of Rams head coach. McVay will be in the coaching booth as his colleague takes the lead.
Rams fans will have to wait another week to see if defensive rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske will get a few reps in a preseason contest. McVay has already shared that the rookies won't see any action on Saturday. It's a possibility that the rookie may never play a snap at the NFL level before Week 1.
The rest of the players who didn't participate in the Rams' preseason opener will also not suit up for the contest. The list includes Blake Corum, Kyren Williams, John Johnson III, Cobie Durant, Byron Young and Kobie Turner
The preseason is usually an opportunity for fans to get a preview of rookies as well as team favorites before the new NFL year begins. But McVay has a history of taking a cautious approach with preseason reps and almost always decides to rest his starters.