Rams HC Sean McVay Offers Massive Update on Mounting Injuries
The Los Angeles Rams moved to 1-2 after their incredible comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers, 27-24.
The Rams looked like they were about to be run out of the building by their division foes, but instead, they climbed their way back into the game, earning their first win of the season.
Not only did they win on the field, but even more significant news came out of practice on Monday. Head coach Sean McVay had no new injuries from Sunday's game to report.
The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue shared the news via Twitter/X.
This is massive news for the Rams, who have had a flurry of injuries during the first two weeks of the season. The Rams injury list is long, to begin with. They cannot afford to lose another player, and they hope that remains the case moving forward.
As things stand, they will be as healthy as they were in Week 3 for Week 4.
The Rams are already without many of their key players, such as WR Cooper Kupp, WR Puka Nacua, guard Jonah Jackson, safety John Johnson III, guard Steve Avila, and OT Joe Noteboom. The Rams have been decimated by injuries thus far, so no new injuries after Week 3 are pivotal.
The Rams will take on the Chicago Bears on the road for their Week 4 matchup and look to move to 2-2 after appearing to be dead in the water heading into Week 3.
While it's great that there are no new injuries, the Rams will wait on their key players in the meantime. Kupp, who avoided the IR last week, will be without for their Week 4 contest due to a high ankle sprain.
Kupp appeared to be back to 2021 Kupp after his spectacular Week 1 performance against the Detroit Lions. However, that was short-lived after he suffered the ankle injury in the first half of their Week 2 blowout to the Cardinals.
Nacua didn't make it through the first half of Week 1 before he re-aggravated his knee injury. The Rams are still missing many players, but if their depth players continue to play well, they could be in a great spot once Nacua, Kupp, and everyone else returns.
Things happen fast in the NFL, and if the Rams can duplicate their performance and fight throughout four quarters this Sunday, they could be back in the mix of things.
More Rams: Rams Troll 49ers After Massive NFC West Win