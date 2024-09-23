Rams Troll 49ers After Massive NFC West Win
It was scrappy. It was epic. The Los Angeles Rams pulled off the impossible. With a slew of starters absent because of injury, the Rams managed to clinch a 27-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams' social media team took a jab at the division rival following the big win.
The Rams' win probability was as low as 3.2 percent in the final minutes of the game, according to Next Gen Stats. The Rams didn't have a win probability over 50 percent until after the two-minute warning.
The Rams only held a lead for the final two seconds of the game. Los Angeles faced a 10-point deficit entering the final quarter of the matchup.
Tutu Atwell's 50-yard fourth-quarter catch added almost 20 percent to the Rams' win probability. Atwell's pivotal catch added 17.5 percent to the win probability, the fourth-most WPA of any play this week (excluding Monday Night Football).
Atwell's big play was ranked as the 10th-most improbable completion of the week, according to Rams.com. Atwell recorded four catches for 93 yards, the second most of his career. The wide receiver's performance against the 49ers has likely opened up more opportunities for him as the season progresses.
Stafford led the Rams on two scoring drives in the final three minutes of the game. Both drives led to points in less than a minute.
With his 36th comeback of the career, Stafford tied Drew Brees for the fifth-most 4th quarter comebacks in NFL history.
The Rams weren't supposed to win this game and everybody knew it. Some of their best players were missing and it seemed like the 49ers had won before the game even started.
Although the 49ers were missing Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle on offense, the San Francisco defense was fully healthy.
"We got to give our coaches a bunch of credit, you know, I mean it wasn't some of the normal pieces that we're used to having out there, but I got to give our guys a lot of credit too for embracing whatever role they were given this week, going out there, attacking it and helping our team win," Stafford said via the team transcript.
The Rams pulled off a gritty win in front of a majority of 49ers fans at SoFi Stadium. The Rams' victory managed to put San Francisco at the bottom of the NFC West.