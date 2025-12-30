Why Sean McVay is Making the Right Decision to Play Rams' Starters

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Following his team's embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear that he was not resting his starters for the team's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium.

Without a doubt, this is the proper call and here's why.

The Rams Are Victims of Success

Let's face the facts. The Rams were nearly anointed as Super Bowl champions after the nation watched them beat down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their Sunday Night showdown. People were calling them the best team in the league, Matthew Stafford was the frontrunner for MVP, and the Rams had control of the one seed.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

They flew too close to the sun, didn't do enough to maintain the standards that brought forth their success, and have paid for it. It's not on the players, it's not on the coaches. This is on everyone. For the first time since 2021, the Rams weren't scrambling to rally off wins to end the season, and a lack of desperate aggression turned into complacency.

But how could they be desperate when they clinched a playoff spot weeks ago? Exactly. This team hasn't been here before. Name one player outside of Stafford who played on Monday night and in Super Bowl LVI? Or a Super Bowl in general? This is a brand new team who has hit rock bottom and the only way to get rid of this feeling is to hit someone else.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Rams need to get a team win to get the confidence up, the energy up, and to get mentally ready for the gauntlet that is ahead. There is not one team in the NFL that the Rams can not beat on their best day but they have been putting in a lot of 40-degree days recently, and as we all know, that's not them.

Sean McVay isn't a fool. He's not going to put his guys in danger, outside of the normal physicality that is football, but the guys need to hit.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Rams have turned into the hunted, and with the reality of having to play three road games to win the NFC, they need to turn into the hunters again. You can't hunt from the sidelines or lead from the back. This is where the rubber meets the road, and now that the Rams have been truly humbled, I believe the crushing reality that this phenomenal season is set to go up in smoke within the next two weeks should be the driving force for a playoff push.

