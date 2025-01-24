Rams HC Sean McVay Wants QB Stafford's Decision Sooner than Later
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford held the team together in the 2024 season early on because of all the injuries the Rams dealt with. Stafford never panicked and he used all the weapons that were available to him all season and made it work.
He kept the team believing all season and helped them make a second-half run to the playoffs by winning the NFC West Division. Stafford was the one player that was on the field with the team that needed it the most.
Stafford finished the season with 3,762 and 20 touchdowns. Now the Rams will wait for Stafford to decide whether he will return for another season or will he retire.
The Rams and Stafford were disrespected all season long and no one thought they would have the season they had in 2024, after starting the season 1-4. Even when they went on their winning streak in the second half of the season and still entering the playoffs they said the Rams were one and done.
Head coach Sean McVay and Stafford have had great seasons since Stafford came to Los Angeles in 2021. In their first season together, they won the Super Bowl. Now heading into the 2025 offseason Stafford's choice of coming back or not will affect the time. That is why McVay would rather like to know Stafford's plans sooner than later.
"I do not want to have that go on again. I do not think it is good for anybody," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I think sooner rather than later, being able to get that clarity. Understanding clear, open, and honest communication. I think there is a lot of love coming from our part. I think there is a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well. And I think a lot sooner rather than later is an ideal scenario. And I think the appropriate thing is, to let the emotions settle. You know Matthew and I obviously talked. He knows how important he is to me and our football team. I thought it was a great dialogue. And I think the appropriate timeline for us is, we will get a chance at the end of next week to really sit down."
"That will be one of the first topics on the todo list to be able to talk about and hopefully, that will give us the opportunity to move towards clarity in regards to how that affects his status what we are doing, and what we know is an important position for our football team moving forward."
