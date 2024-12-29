Rams' HOFer Dickerson Has Interesting Take About Record, Barkley
With two games remaining in the 2024-2025 NFL regular season, some records are on the line and can be broken. The one that most people are keeping their eyes on is the record for most rushing yards in a single season. The record holder is Los Angeles Rams Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson.
Dickerson set the record in the 1984 season by rushing for 2,105. He set the record in 16 games. Dickerson spent his first five NFL seasons with the Rams and played a total of 11 seasons. He played for the Indianapolis, Los Angeles Raiders, and the Atlanta Falcons are his time with the Rams.
In 2024, in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley is looking to break Dickerson's record with two games remaining. Barkley needs 268 yards to pass it. The Eagles will play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 and New York Giants in Week 18.
In a recent interview, Dickerson was asked about Barkley breaking his record and he has some interesting comments.
"I don’t think he’ll break it," Rams Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson told the Los Angeles Times. "But if he breaks it, he breaks it. Do I want him to break it? Absolutely not. I don’t pull no punches on that. But I’m not whining about it. He had 17 games to do it? Hey, football is football. That’s the way I look at it. If he’s fortunate to get over 2,000 yards and get the record, it’s a great record to have."
Dickerson also talked about the record potentially being broken in a 17-game season.
"O.J. Simpson was my favorite player. He went over 2,000 yards in 14 games. It took me 15 games to get to 2,000. I had one extra game to play. Getting to 2,000 is an accomplishment in itself. I got close to that three other times."
Dickerson likes the style of Running back that Barkley is.
"I like him. But I tend to like big backs. He’s not a big back like I was. He’s elusive, he’s tough, he runs hard, he can catch the ball out of the backfield. I think he’s a great player. I always felt like he’d never reach his potential when he was in New York. You could take Emmitt Smith and put him in Cleveland, and he’d have never been the Emmitt Smith we know now."
