    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

    The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 13 game against the Jaguars.
    Author:

    On Monday, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay detailed the injuries suffered from last week's game. Running back Darrell Henderson suffered a quad strain and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a hip pointer. These two starters are expected to play in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but monitoring their progression throughout the week will be critical as it relates to their health leading up to game-time.

    As for the Jaguars, they've placed starting tight end Dan Arnold on injured reserve as a result of a grade two MCL sprain.

    Here's how the Rams and Jaguars stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report leading up to the Week 13 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • RB Darrell Henderson (thigh)
    • CB David Long Jr. (illness)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip)
    • WR Ben Skowronek (back)

    Jaguars Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion)
    • LB Myles Jack (knee)
    • DT DaVon Hamilton (knee)
    • LB Damien Wilson (ankle)
    • DT Malcolm Brown (toe)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • RB James Robinson (heel/knee)
    • CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder)
    • LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)

    Full participant (FP)

    • P Logan Cooke (knee)

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

