Rams' Jared Verse is Becoming a Defensive Star Despite Poor Box Score Numbers
Although the Los Angeles Rams lost their Week 4 matchup, a young star is emerging within the defense. Rookie linebacker Jared Verse earned a 50 percent pass rush win rate versus the Chicago Bears, the highest mark in a game this year.
The statistic shows Verse beats his blocker on half of his pass-rush attempts. His 50 percent pass-rush win rate is tied with New York Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.
The 24-18 loss to the Bears didn't highlight Verse's dominant performance in the windy city. Verse recorded four tackles, one quarterback hit, and one tackle for loss. Although he didn't have any sacks, he performed just as well as a seasoned veteran would.
Holding penalties by teammates Kamren Curl and Tre'Davious White prevented the rookie from earning 1.5 sacks.
Verse had 4 of 5 pressures come in under 2.5 seconds, the quickest pressures in a game by a rookie this season.
Once Verse can finish plays, he'll be an elite defensive player. The edge rusher has arguably been the best rookie at his position thus far.
Verse is a great run defender and once he converts more sack opportunities, he'll be a huge problem for any offense.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said Verse, along with rookie teammate Braden Fiske, are both working on finishing plays.
"They have been disruptive and causing havoc and that's always a good thing in the backfield, and now we just need to stress finishing plays and putting yourself in those positions in practice," Shula said via the team transcript. "And that's the hardest thing is that in practice you get in some of those positions and you assume that they make the play and that's a thing we're learning as coaches and as players is you need to keep stressing the finishing aspect of it every single play."
Through the first four games of the season, Verse ranks 16th among all NFL defenders in pressures with a total of 17. The edge rusher has more than any other rookie in the league.
Verse earned his first career sack in the season opener against the Detroit Lions.
Verse's performance is making a strong case for Defensive Rookie of the Year. His biggest focus is using proper techniques to convert pressures into negative plays for opponents.
"It's play fast, react fast," Verse said. "So I'm gonna go as hard as I can, go after it as fast as I can, I'm not gonna slow down, but that split second before I make contact with the person, I have to slow down, I have to level my feet out, get my two feet in the ground, slow myself down a little bit and be like, 'Okay, what levels do I have on him? Do I have his back hip? Let me aim for his back hip.' Like, what do I have?
The explosive rookie is starting to set high expectations for himself as the season progresses. The Rams turn their focus toward defeating the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.