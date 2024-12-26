Rams Keeping a Micro Focus Against Bitter Rival Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams will be putting their winning on the line against NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday at Sofi Stadium. The Rams are coming off a 2-0 road trip and looking to win their fifth straight. On the other hand, the Cardinals are coming off a loss to the Carolina Panthers, that eliminated them from playoff contention.
Even at that, the Rams' only focus this week has been going 1-0 and not looking ahead. This is a divisional game, and you never know what can happen in these games. The Cardinals will be looking to play spoiler. That has been the message all year and the team is not looking to change that now that they are in first place in the NFC West.
The Rams also moved up in the NFC playoff standings. They are the three seed heading into Week 17.
"I think it is a credit to the players," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I think the coaching staff, we always talk about resilience. Even though last year's team was different there are some similar guys that had been through that. This year is different, we are very young at a lot of spots but we still have that veteran leadership. The guys just focus on what they can control. I think they have done a great job of being totally and completely present. They have just stayed the course. They have gotten better. You know we got conscientious players and our coaches have stayed steady and that is what I have been proud of but like you mentioned you know, we still have two games left.
"And we got to go handle our business. Have a great week of preparation against the Cardinals. They obviously did a great number on us in the second game of the year. I got a ton of respect for Jonathan Gannon and that group. So, we are going to do the best we can to put together a good plan and be ready to roll on Saturday Night at home."
The Rams will be on a short week, but this staff will have this team ready and looking forward to getting their 10th win of the season on Saturday.
