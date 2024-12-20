Rams' Stafford, McVay on the Challenges Awaiting Them Against Jets
The Los Angeles Rams are traveling over 2,500 miles to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for their match against the New York Jets this Sunday, Dec. 22. With the wintertime in full effect, it will certainly be a big shift from the warmer temperatures in Southern California.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed how the team has prepared for the drastic temperature drop for their trip this weekend.
“[Practice is] a little bit different where you can do some wet ball drills and just work the ball-handling, different things like that," said McVay. "When the guys get out there, obviously the ball-handling is a little bit different just based on the temperature, but guys do a great job of being able to stay warm between series."
The head coach also addressed the concern of what it looks like to prepare for the turf on the East Coast.
“I think you have to be mindful, if the footing actually affects your ability... The footing seems like it holds up pretty good, but if that is an issue then (senior director of equipment Brendan Burger) always has the seven studs available for the guys,” he finished.
Fans saw the Rams persevere through the elements this season already in the team’s sloppy win against the San Francisco 49ers in the rain on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Weather is just one concern that comes with a game across the country, but another potential issue is the time difference. New Jersey is three hours ahead of Los Angeles, meaning that the Rams’ bodies could be behind.
“Once you [play on the East Coast] once, you kind of understand what it’s about," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. "I kind of like it, you wake up and go play. I’m an early riser anyways … our body clock time of 10 a.m. doesn’t affect me too much, get out there ready to play."
The Rams played in the Eastern time zone against the New England Patriots in Massachusetts this past November, flying back to Southern California with a win.
“When they play the national anthem and the ball’s kicked off, the juices better be going. I don’t care what time of day it is — night, morning — doesn’t matter to me. And I know our guys will be up for the challenge,” Stafford said.
