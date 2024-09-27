Rams' Kyren Williams Joins Elite Company With Sixth Straight TD Game
Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams joined Marshall Faulk as the only Rams player since 2000 with a streak of at least six games with a rushing touchdown.
Williams has five touchdowns through three games this season. Against the San Francisco 49ers last week, Williams finished with 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The running back also added 27 receiving yards and one score.
His favorite touchdown of the game? The receiving one, of course.
"That's probably my favorite play in the install this week because coach McVay was going to give me the opportunity to go make plays in the pass game." Williams said postgame via the team transcript. "So when he called that play… and I seen who was on me I was like 'oh yeah, I'm about to go win this...' I seen the safety about ready to tackle my toes and I was like 'screw it, I'm gonna jump over him.'"
Williams' performance only added to the debate surrounding him as one of the best running backs in franchise history. His performance was even more impressive given the unprecedented number of injuries the Rams have suffered on both sides of the ball.
The running back's production will likely see an uptick as the offensive line continues to build continuity.
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke on the offensive line's chemistry, despite all the moving parts.
"How they're hitting blocks, how it just looks in unison, right? You can just tell when a(n offensive) line is jelling together and when they're not," LaFleur said via the team transcript. "And then once they are, they can feel that and anyone can see just the kind of confidence that can bring."
Williams' success on the ground is in large part due to the offensive line. Their performance was all the more impressive given the Rams had lost three offensive linemen due to injury ahead of the Week 3 divisional matchup. Jonah Jackson, Joe Noteboom, and Steve Avila were all out for the matchup with the 49ers.
Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson returned after serving a two-game suspension to open the season. He was able to settle into his usual role at left tackle. Logan Bruss and rookie center Beaux Limmer were fill-ins against a 49ers pass rush, but managed to do a solid job.
"No one was worried about the production," LaFleur said. "It's just one play at a time." That's the mindset they'll employ going forward at every position.