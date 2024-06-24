Rams Late-Round Draft Pick Predicted To Set NFL Record In First Season
The Los Angeles Rams put together a great draft class, bringing in some talent that they can use for years to come. Los Angeles is coming off a surprising playoff appearance last year and they will be looking to build on that performance this year.
One of the better picks the Rams made from this draft was sixth-round pick Joshua Karty. Karty, a kicker, has been one of the more interesting selections from the entire draft but he gives the Rams an option at the position moving forward.
Many were very high on the selection of Karty, including Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated. Orr has gone as far as to predict that Karty would set the rookie record for most points scored in a season.
"The Rams’ kicker, drafted in the sixth round out of Stanford, seems to have a hold on the gig, barring a disastrous summer or early fall. L.A. should also score a lot of points this year. Down goes Brandon Aubrey’s record of 157 points set last season. It’s a Karty Party all up in here."
Karty will likely win the job for the Rams, giving him a chance to make this prediction come true. He was great while at Stanford and should be able to take advantage of the Rams' explosive offense.
Los Angeles needs a reliable kicker and we have seen over the years that rookie kickers can make a big difference for teams. If Karty can be impactful this year, the Rams will have gotten themselves a steal.