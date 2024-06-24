Rams News: Puka Nacua Predicted To Have Season For The Ages
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua is coming off the best rookie receiver season to date. Nacua entered the 2023 season as just another fifth-round pick but quickly established himself as a household name around the NFL.
Nacua set records left and right. It will be externally challenging to come close to that type of performance again; however, Conor Orr of Spots Illustrated predicts Nacua can do just that and more.
Orr predicts that three receivers will reach 1,800 yards, including Nacua.
"Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyreek Hill will all approach or slightly best Justin Jefferson's career high from 2022 (1,809 yards) as a handful of pass-happy offenses (and beleaguered secondaries) come to define the season," Orr wrote. "Of course, this is contingent on Hill signing a new or reworked deal with the Miami Dolphins and getting into camp on time."
Nacua, along with star wide receivers Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dolphins Tyreek Hill, are predicted to reach 1,800 yards.
That is a tall feat to reach, but then again, Nacua should be used to doing the impossible. From a fifth-round draft pick to breaking records as a rookie, he should be ready to take the next step into being a genuine threat in the NFL.
It will be tough to top, coming off a rookie campaign that saw Nacua reach 105 receptions, 1,486 yards, and six touchdowns in 17 games. If Nacua can take his game to the next level, the Rams will be an even better offense than some already predict them to be.
