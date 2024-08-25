Rams' Les Snead Revealed Why Undrafted Free Agent Didn't Play in Preseason Finale
The story of undrafted free agent signee Omar Speights is blossoming into one of the NFL's best underdog stories of the season. Speights didn't suit up for the preseason finale because he made the active game-day roster, according to Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead.
"We didn't want to subject him to a possible injury because we could be relying on him on Sunday Night Football," Snead said on the ABC broadcast of the Los Angeles matchup with the Houston Texans.
It's evident that the 23-year-old rookie made an impression on the Rams, despite being an undrafted signee. Speights had standout performances in the Rams' first two preseason games against the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rams head coach Sean McVay shared that his plan for Speights is to have a dual role on defense and special teams.
“He got better and better. He’s got the ability to contribute defensively but also on special teams," McVay told the media postgame. "He’ll have a major role on special teams. He’s really done a great job with Chase [Blackburn] and Chile [Davis] and [John Streicher] of earning their trust. I think he’s gotten better and better in these games that you saw. Obviously, he didn’t play today but the previous two games, you felt him out there and he was able to have good communication though the was productive in the run um and defend in the pass concept recognition. [I’m] excited about him. He did a really good job throughout camp.”
The linebacker joins a room featuring Christian Rozeboom, Jake Hummel, and Troy Reeder.
Speights impressed his head coach with his ability to defend the run and pass, strong communication, and his concept recognition.
Speights was a starter at Oregon State from 2019-22. He recorded 83 tackles and eight tackles for loss in his final season with the Beavers. Speights then transferred to LSU in 2023 where he posted 70 tackles through 10 games. He didn't record any sacks, tackles for loss, interceptions, or forced fumbles.
His numbers, or lack thereof, probably contributed to his low draft grade. He received a 5.62 grade and was projected to be a bottom-of-the-roster or practice squad player.
Speights certainly proved everybody wrong. Not only did he beat draft picks in being selected for a team's roster, but the Rams general manager also announced Speights's huge accomplishment on live television.
Snead made it clear that Rams fans will get a chance to see Speights in action throughout the season. As the season progresses, it wouldn't be surprising if Speights developed into a key player for Los Angeles.