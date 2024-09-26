Rams' Matthew Stafford Can Make NFL History With Solid Performance Against Bears
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford needs 223 yards to surpass Eli Manning into 10th place for career passing yards. He could very well move past Manning on Sunday when the Rams take on the Chicago Bears in Week 4.
Manning won two Super Bowls and passed for 57,023 yards with the New York Giants in his 16-year career. Stafford is in his 16th season and has passed for 56, 801 yards.
“Any time you’re getting mentioned with guys like Drew Brees, who did such amazing things in this league for such a long time, I feel humbled again just to be in that same breath,” Stafford told Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times. “So I have a lot of respect for him and who he was as a player.”
After his stellar performance against the San Francisco 49ers, Stafford is now eighth in NFL history in fourth-quarter comebacks. His 36th comeback victory featured a fourth-quarter touchdown drive.
“It means your team can count on you in those moments,” Stafford said, before jokingly adding a caveat. “They’re also not so great: It means you were down — so play better in the first three.
“Football’s a funny game sometimes. One great quarter can erase three bad ones. So take ‘em whenever you can get ‘em. Tough to go out there and play four perfect quarters.”
The 10-point fourth quarter come back was made even sweeter given the NFC West opponent.
“That patience and ability to just play one play at a time was key and critical for the poise that was reflected,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Stafford.
The veteran quarterback will face a rookie who has looked up to him for years. As the Rams travel to Chicago, one of Stafford's biggest fans will turn into his opponent. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has spoken highly of Stafford and the veteran returned the compliment Wednesday.
"(Caleb Williams) is obviously immensely talented, he makes plays every single week that you see on TV and blow you away," Stafford said. "As a quarterback, I sit there and go, 'man, that is some incredible stuff,' and then I'm sure there are plays he wants back, like all of us."
Williams has gone as far to say he tried to mimic Stafford in his own performances. Fans are anxious to see whether the veteran or the rookie comes out victorious in their first matchup soon.