Rams' Matthew Stafford Explains What Makes Rookie Braden Fiske So Dangerous
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske received a huge compliment from quarterback Matthew Stafford when he appeared on Inside Rams Camp on Thursday.
"He shows up," Stafford said. "He's physical, explosive, fast guy. He's a rookie, he's learning right? But he's learning with some aggression and speed so that's good for us."
Fiske was the Rams' second pick of the 2024 draft from Florida State University. The 39th overall pick started all 13 games he played as a Seminole and recorded 43 tackles, including 9.0 for loss with 6.0 sacks, and five quarterback hurries.
Fiske shared the challenges of transitioning to the NFL as a defensive lineman: "You're paying attention to a lot more things going on in the backfield than you were in college.
Fiske and fellow rookie Jared Verse played at FSU for a season together and have begun their professional careers together in Los Angeles. Verse, a defensive end, was the 19th overall pick of the draft.
"I just think there's a common outlook on what we want to achieve is the biggest thing," Fiske told Rams Spanish radio announce Troy Santiago. "When you're constantly around somebody, you just build this bond, and when you get on the field you want to see them have success and you want to have success yourself."
The Rams lost defensive lineman Aaron Donald to retirement and are looking to create a group that can essentially replace the role of Donald. The future of the defensive line is quite literally in Fiske's hands along with Bobby Brown III and Kobie Turner.
"I have to be me," Fiske told Forbes' DJ Siddiqi. "I have to build my own legacy and that's what I'm looking forward to. I don't feel like I'm really filling shoes, but I have to create my own shoes. That's kind of what it is. I'm just excited to be a part of it and I know that'll kind of always be the comparison of who's going to fill his shoes, but somebody has to do it."
Fiske and Verse are some of the young, promising defensive players for Los Angeles this year. With the loss of Donald, the Rams spent some of their draft picks on rebuilding a solid defensive line.
"We just, as a room, got to put it together and we got to make it happen," Fiske said.
Overall, the future looks bright for the Rams defense.