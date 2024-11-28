Rams' McVay Addresses Robinson Driving Incident
The Los Angeles Rams had another setback this week as veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested on Monday morning for a possible DUI and driving under the influence. He was released hours later, but the severity of the situation is quite high.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media on Tuesday and addressed the unfortuante incident and what actions will be taken going forward within the organization regarding Robinson's future with the Rams.
McVay said that he spoke to Robinson as he was back in the facility on Tuesday, informing him on the extensive details of the situation. There is no excuse for things like this to occur, especially in the middle of the season and just hours after the Rams' Week 12 loss at home to the Eagles.
"Just that he shared what had occurred," McVay said. "Obviously, we expect better from him and then want to continue to gather all the appropriate information with the legal things that are involved in that. Just being made aware of that situation and we obviously have higher standards for what we
expect of him and the decision-making process as those things are concerned."
It was reported that Robinson was exceeding 100 miles per hour and was displaying signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment. McVay said that he wants to make sure he is informed of all details as a future decision will be made on Robinson's future with the team.
"I want to gather all the appropriate facts," McVay said. "I did see that and I want to be able to gather all of the appropriate facts from the total report, see what that is, and then be able to move forward
accordingly. We always have safety and good decision-making in mind, and that certainly is
concerning."
Regardles of the incident, McVay stands alongside one of his most experienced players and did what good coaches do and avoided throwing him under the bus for an uncharacteristic incident.
"I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart and never would have any ill intentions," McVay said. "Clearly, there was a decision that’s not in alignment with the things that we want to be about. I
know he was remorseful about that, but I think it's been good that we have had few and far
between conversations of this nature. I am grateful that nobody was injured or harmed in the
process of this.
There will be a question mark looming over Robinson's status for Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-7) and McVay mentioned that there may be some sort of repercussion from the league that would hinder his ability to participate this weekend.
"We're going to see," McVay said. "I want to be able to gather all the appropriate information before I commit to something one way or the other. I do know that we've made the league aware. There’s a process that they go about and then I'll have more information for you guys as I get the appropriate facts and deal with this in the best way that we think is in alignment with how we want to operate."
More will be unveiled about Robinson's status as the week progresses and for now, expect him to be inactive considering the league will likely give some sort of punishment for such a dangerous and serious violation.
