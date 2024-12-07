Rams' McVay Needs To See All-Around Improvements For Playoff Push
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) are seeking to string together multiple wins to put themselves in position to earn a playoff spot as the NFC West champion or an NFC Wild Card team. They will need to fix multiple facets if they want to achieve that goal and sneak into the playoffs after a slow start.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media earlier this week and was asked about what specific things he wants to improve on as they make a playoff push. His answer encapsulated the entire group, but pointed to where the success of failure begins, the trenches.
"I think it's really all areas. We want to continue to see improvement," McVay said. "It always starts on the line of scrimmage, really with both lines of scrimmage. The consistency at which we can do right longer, continue to do the hard things at a better clip, and then how that translates to the other guys around them. It's all-encompassing to everything. What is important is when we've been at our best, there is continuous improvement."
McVay obviously wants to see all aspects of the team improve and he knows it begins with the offensive and defensive line. The Rams offensive front has been wishy washy this season, struggling to protect the quarterback and plagued with injuries since Week 1.
The defense line has found success in pass rush and sacking the quarterback, but their run defense has been a glaring issue as the Rams rank fifth worst in the NFL, allowing 144.2 yards per game on the ground. Both sides are in need of an adjustment and improvement in the coming weeks.
If the Rams find themselves with a chance to either win the division or sneak in as a Wild Card team, the improvements will slowly be made and will be displayed in the win column. McVay understands what it takes to be a playoff team as he has done it five times in seven full seasons at the helm.
"You [want to] start to play your best football in the month of December and leading into that last game that is in that first week of January, but it's really one day at a time," McVay said. "I know it's the coaching cliche, but if everybody can continuously improve and we can play 'eleven as one' on both sides of the football and in the kicking phase, we're going to give ourselves a chance."
McVay also mentioned the kicking game at the end of his quote, something that the Rams must be better with going forward. Rookie kicker Joshua Karty has hit on 16-21 field goals this season, good for a 76.2%. That number ranks 31st in the NFL and must improve as the divisional games approach.
