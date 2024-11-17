Rams' Rookie Kicker Has Been Pleasant Surprise
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) are receiving consistent play from another rookie as first-year kicker Joshua Karty has impressed the Rams organization with his clutch kicks all season long.
Karty was a sixth-round pick in last year's draft out of Stanford University. He is 16-19 on field goals this season and 15-17 on extra points for a total of 63 points through nine games. Karty was one of the only bright spots in the Rams' brutal loss last week to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
Hitting a career-long 55-yard kick, Karty was 5-6 in last week's game, totaling all 15 of the Rams' points in a 23-15 loss. He has become a very trustworthy piece of the Rams' offense and will be tasked with more clutch kicks as they look to make a push for the divisonal title or Wild Card spot.
Rams head coach Sean McVay has been extremely pleased with Karty's performance to this point in the season and has shown extreme confidence in the rookie. He has been tasked with several big kicks this season and has continued to deliver at the highest level.
"I think they're doing a good job," McVay said regarding the special teams unit. "I think there's improvement. I thought last week was a real positive for our kicking unit, especially as it relates to our field goal operation. We have an offsides, otherwise it's a six-for-six game for Joshua Karty. We asked him to attempt a lot of long field goals. I thought he hit it true. I like his demeanor, so I was really encouraged by that. I think there can be some improvements in the return area. There has been some positives that affected games in a positive way, but I like the way that they're trending."
The Rams will travel east to play the New England Patriots (3-7) in Week 11 in a get-right spot to solve their offensive issues and return to .500. Karty will surely be asked to come through with multiple kicks whether it will be for one or three points. He has shown his ability to come up big when needed.
