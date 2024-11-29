Rams Must Contain The League's Most Versatile Player
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are preparing to travel south to face the New Orleans Saints (4-7) and one of the most skilled players in the NFL at being able to do almost anything on the offensive side of the ball. Eight-year utility player Taysom Hill is priority No. 1 for this Rams defense on Sunday.
Hill dealt with a chest injury in Week 2 of those the season that sidelined him for several games. He has played just eight games this season with a strong ability to catch the ball and run it even more effectively.
Hill has 18 receptions for 150 receiving yards and 268 rushing yards on just 38 carries with six rushing touchdowns. He is more successful on the ground as he receives more action in that area and has not caught a touchdown pass yet this season.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula was asked how his defense will go about defending the multi-skilled player. He mentioned how many different positions Hill can play in and what type of challenge it will pose to scheme against him in several different looks.
“I mean, I don't know of anybody else in the league that lines up in multiple spots as he does where
he lines up at, fullback, tailback, where they can hand him the ball," Shula said. "He can line up at true inline tight end. He can line up as an off-ball tight end, line up as a receiver, and obviously quarterback. So he is, and you obviously have to know when he's on the field and you’ve got to account for him everywhere he is and it's been a great challenge. It feels like I remember playing against him in the NFC title game. It's been forever now that he's been doing it and they've been utilizing him. He's done an excellent job. I know he’s had a great game two weeks ago and we know they're going to look to feature him again.”
The Rams will also have to deal with veteran running back Alvin Kamara , who leads the team in both rushing and receiving yards this season. Although, they know what they are getting from Kamara and can take a simpler approach to planning for him. The same cannot be said for Hill.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE