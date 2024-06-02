Rams News: Cooper Kupp Breaks Down Matthew Stafford's Superpowers
There are few quarterbacks in the NFL that can compare to Matthew Stafford's talents as a passer. Even while playing for the then-struggling Detroit Lions for over a decade, Stafford was highly regarded in the NFL for his unique talent and as a quarterback with tremendous potential if Detroit could ever get things right.
This starts with his arm talent, which continues to 'wow' any of his teammates, including Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
"One of the best arm talents, I would dare to say there's no one that throws the ball the way Matthew does," Kupp said of Stafford to Julian Edelman on Games with Names. "What separates him, obviously the arm angles, the no-looks, being able to throw off any platform, but as the ball is coming out of his hand, he's making adjustments until the ball is out.
Besides his well-known arm strength, Kupp noted that Stafford has several other 'superpowers' as a quarterback, including ones that aren't talked about as much.
"He's got a lot of [superpowers]," Kupp told Edelman. "Obviously the ability to process is phenomenal, and not just pre-snap process, but being able to post-snap, know what's happening, move, make throws. I think that is why he's been able to do what he's done.
Stafford's throws down the field can be so precise when he's on his game that Kupp and the team call them a "long handoff."
However, Kupp made it clear that athleticism is not one of the super-strengths Stafford possesses. "He's not an athlete," Kupp said to Edelman. "As much as he wants to tell you that he's an athlete, he's not an athlete. He knows how to move in that pocket so well and buy a split second of time here or there, and he sits in there and will take a shot, but he's going to get that ball exactly where he wants it to go."
These overall talents of Stafford have made him the fastest quarterback to reach numerous milestones like 30,000 passing yards, 40,000 passing yards, and 50,000 passing yards. He also holds the most passing yards in a player's first 100 games, and holds the most passing yards per game in the playoffs. At 36 years old and with 56,047 passing yards and 357 touchdowns, Stafford is in a good position to cross the 60,000 passing yards and 400 passing touchdowns milestones over the next two seasons.
