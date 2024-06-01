Rams News: Puka Nacua's Offseason Workouts with Cooper Kupp Already Paying Off?
The Los Angeles Rams have a few questions about their offense. They were among the best in the league last season, and they'll look to do even more damage in 2024.
All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford, as health is a huge factor in the guy entering his fourth season in Los Angeles. However, Stafford is a proven commodity. Everyone will keep their eye on All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Nacua is entering his second season in the NFL, and he's already established himself as a household name; the only question is, can he do it again? We'll find out soon, but it seems like he's putting in the work to be even better in his sophomore season. Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke to the media on Tuesday about the changes he has seen in Nacua already regarding his body.
"Oh, absolutely," LaFleur said. "I'm not the nutritionist. I'm not the one doing the body fat scans and stuff. I try to stay away from that thing anyways. But no, he definitely is putting in the work. You'll have to ask Puka about some stories in Cooper's front yard and stuff like that because Cooper trains. And Puka does too, but it's really Puka's first offseason as a true pro, right? That rookie, you're just spinning. You have so much. You get drafted and next thing you know, you're already at a facility following the regimen that we have put forward. And I don't know how many weeks they took off, but it didn't seem like much because when they were kind of walking around here in March and February, they looked good from just their body comp. Maybe that's what I need to do with those guys in the offseason."
LaFleur added by saying Nacua is progressing better and making strides for Year 2.
"Yeah, I mean football, it's best played with the pads on, right? I mean, that's real ball but this is what we have afforded to us right now," LaFleur said. "Particularly for Puka, when he has the pads on, that's when he really is going to shine, right? Because of his physical style, because of his mentality. With that being said, you can definitely see he's made strides. He's moving better. I know he feels more comfortable. He's in year two and that's what you expect from all the players, but you know that you're going to get it from Puka because he's just made of the right stuff. His intentions are right."
The Rams will look to lean on Nacua on the offensive end. He's young and talented, and the Rams are going to look his way. They'll need him to perform at an elite level for L.A. to become a contender in the league. It won't be easy, as Nacua isn't entering the season as an unknown anymore, but this will be his chance to show he is more than just a rookie sensation.