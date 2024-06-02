Rams News: Julian Edelman Convinced Sean McVay 'Starstruck' By Meeting Hall of Famer
When Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was still in his wunderkind phase as one of the youngest active head coaches in the league, he had a memorable early encounter with future Pro Football Hall of Fame now-former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
During a fresh episode of his indispensible "Games with Names" podcast (a show in which he rewatches and unpacks memorable games with celebrity guests, generally stemming from the sports or entertainment space), three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman unpacked the moment a mic'd-up McVay met Belichick on the field with Rams Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
"It seems like Coach [McVay] was a little starstruck though with Belichick at first," Edelman said.
"He wasn't starstruck," a perturbed Kupp retorted, to chuckles from Edelman and his team.
"So much respect for you and the way you do it, man," McVay can be heard telling Belichick.
"I love Coach," Edelman noted. "We played against each other in college [McVay was a wide receiver at Miami University in Ohio, while Edelman played at San Mateo and Kent State]. I love Coach McVay, that's my dog. SoHo House, we've gone and got hammered together and stuff."
"He wasn't starstruck," Kupp reiterated. "No, I don't think that's what it was."
"He saw Darth Vader for the first time," Edelman joked.
McVay, who was the youngest head coach in NFL history at age 30, now has built up a Pro Football Hall of Fame CV of his own, at age 38. He's led Los Angeles to a pair of Super Bowl appearances, including one title. All told, he boasts a 70-45 win-loss record across his seven seasons as a head coach. He's led Los Angeles to five playoff appearances in that time span, during which he's posted a 7-4 playoff record.
