Rams News: HC Sean McVay Will Not 'Tolerate" Training Camp Fights With Cowboys
As the New York Giants and Detroit Lions were fined for multiple fights at joint practices this week, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear that fights at his practices won't be tolerated.
The Rams have their joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow. As the teams prepare to face off, Cowboys head coach McCarthy put on a united front with McVay about the subject of fights.
“It’s a waste of time,” McCarthy told reporters. “I don’t want guys fighting. That’s not toughness, it’s lack of discipline. We want the work to get to that emotional edge to push each other, but you’ve got to handle those spots.
That’s all part of the emotional challenge in the game of football. I’m not looking for that. I know Sean’s not looking for it either. There’s no concern. We want to have a hell of a practice, that’s why we’re working together, and I think the work on Thursday will be great. I like the way Sean runs his program. We talked early in the spring about working together.”
Los Angeles and the Cowboys have had multiple fights throughout many of their joint practices in the past but it seems that both head coaches want to turn a new in 2024.
The Rams and Dallas are two of the five NFL teams that host training camp in Southern California.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones found himself in the middle of a scuffle on Monday and by Tuesday the incidents had progressed so much that the Giants and Lions cut the joint practice short.
Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers got into a grapple with Lions safety Kerby Joseph at one of the two practices.
"It was a heated practice," Nabers told Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "Words are being said and stuff like that is going to happen."
In a memo last month, all NFL teams were reminded that "fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated." The NFL is making an effort to end these types of incidents all together this year but as the competition heats up, the scuffles are sort of inevitable on the field.
The Rams had their first joint practice of camp with the Chargers on Sunday. There were no reported incidents that took place between the two Los Angeles teams.
The Rams are set to play Dallas on Aug. 11 at SoFi Stadium in their preseason opener.