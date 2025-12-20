The Rams' Troubled Future After Week 16 Loss

The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of work to do after their Week 16 loss on Thursday Night Football. This is a game they absolutely needed to win, and in the biggest game of the season, they choked a 16-point lead in the 4th quarter.

Despite beating the Seattle Seahawks in a majority of their game states, it didn't matter. Their offense stalled out in the 4th quarter, and they left the door open for a Seahawks comeback. This was a massively detrimental loss for their season, and puts their future as a serious Super Bowl contender into jeopardy.

NFC West Shake-Up

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks in a press conference after a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

After their loss to the Seahawks, the Rams dropped from the number one seed in the NFC to the fifth seed. Unlike when they lost to the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears took over the NFC, this isn't a title that will come back to the Rams as easily.

The Seahawks have a ton of time to prepare for the Panthers, which is their next opponent. The game will be played on the Panthers' home turf, but the Seahawks showed enough grit in their win for them to have an edge over their opponent.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

To make matters worse, the Rams may potentially be tied with the San Francisco 49ers after this week. They split the divisional series with the 49ers as well, and their loss gives the 49ers a path to be atop the NFC West and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Rams' last two games of the season are against the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals , two teams that are from a winning record. The Rams will likely finish with a record of 13 - 4. They've already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but due to this loss, there's a chance they end up as the 7th seed heading into the postseason.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Rams know what it's like to be on the road in a playoff atmosphere. It's an entirely different setting and one the Rams shouldn't be accustomed to. They had an easy path to the Super Bowl in the palm of their hands, and they fumbled it.

This team has had stretches of greatness this season, but 2025 was always Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. They may have the MVP of the league as their quarterback, but what good does that trophy do if it isn't accompanied by another Super Bowl ring? This team has shown what they're capable of all season, but their flaws hold them back from being a complete powerhouse.

