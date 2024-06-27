Rams News: How Puka Nacua Intends to Improve from Record-Setting Rookie Season
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua took the entire NFL world by storm last season, putting up a record season. Nacua will enter the 2024 season looking to continue his performance from last year and he has his sights set on going even higher.
He unpacked how he wants to make it happen and what he can work on this season.
"I know I can correct those mistakes and being able to watch the ball in more and to snag every ball that comes my way," Nacua said. "... So to be ready and prepared every Sunday is the goal that I have."
There isn't a whole lot that Nacua needs to work on but he does need to show consistency. The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately" league so his impact last season won't matter this year.
"And that's something I've set for the standard for myself is to play in all 17 games, the regular season and to be ready to end healthy enough to play in the playoffs," Nacua said. "And that's what I feel like has been very at the forefront of my mind. Try to control the things I can."
Nacua has the tools to become one of the best wide-outs in the entire NFL but he needs to prove it year-in and year-out. if he can put together another strong year, he will likely put his name in the conversation.
Los Angeles will be counting on Nacua very heavily this coming season but he seems ready for the challenge. He will play a massive role in how far this team goes this year.
