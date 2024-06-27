Rams News: Kyren Williams Reveals Goals for 2024
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro running back Kyren Williams will enter his third season in the NFL as one of the best backs in the game. Williams proved that he is the best the league has to offer, and all signs point to him having the same production in 2024.
It won't be easy, but the Rams have all the pieces on offense and the necessary help for Williams to be even better in 2024. With the team's unwavering support and the resources at his disposal, Williams is well-equipped to excel in the upcoming season. Although Williams only played 12 games in 2023, his numbers were through the roof, and even though he would like to repeat those numbers this upcoming season, Williams is looking forward to elevating his play and being a leader.
Williams appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Monday and elaborated on his plan to grow as a leader.
"Honestly, it's growing off of what I did last year. Being a leader out there on the field and being somebody that people could come to or watch, observe and see what they need to do to be successful," Williams said. "It really doesn't take much. You have to be dedicated and work to where you want to be. The end goal may not happen tomorrow or the next day, but eventually if you continue to keep working each and every single day, that's going to get to where you need to be."
Williams' numbers speak for themselves. He finished third in rushing with 1,144 yards, rushing the ball 228 times, scoring 12 touchdowns, and averaging 5.0 yards per attempt. The 23-year-old, while he'll look to take his game to the next level, will also look to elevate his presence on the team and be a player others can turn towards.
If Williams is healthy, he will be effective, but he's seeking to be more than that this upcoming season.
