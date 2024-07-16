Rams News: LA All-In On Joint Practices This Summer
The Los Angeles Rams will have their hands full this summer as they prepare for a crucial 2024 season. In addition to getting their players back in shape and ready for the upcoming season, they will participate in four joint practices as they prepare for the preseason and the regular season.
The Rams will hold more joint practices than any other NFL team this summer. L.A. will have four of them ranging from Aug. 4-22. The four teams the Rams will face are:
- Aug. 4 at Chargers in El Segundo
- Aug. 8 at Cowboys in Oxnard
- Aug. 14 at Chargers in El Segundo
- Aug. 22 at Texans in Houston
There will be 22 joint practices this cycle, and the Rams are responsible for 18 percent of those. All of these joint practices will not be in the Rams' facility. They will all be on the road, including two at the Chargers' new practice facility in El Segundo, The Bolt.
The Rams are gearing up for a vital 2024 season with no Aaron Donald by their side. It will be challenging, especially when you add that the Rams have a new defensive coordinator in Chris Shula; nonetheless, the Rams have all the tools to be a contender, and they'll look to prove that starting with their joint practices. The Rams 2024 preseason schedule kicks off on Aug. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys at Sofi Stadium. L.A.'s season opener will be on Sept. 8 against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
