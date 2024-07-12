Rams Late Round Draft Picks Faces Uncertain Roster Battle
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to have one of the better-running back rooms around the NFL this coming season. Third-year player Kyren Williams will likely get the bulk of the carries, with rookie Blake Corum helping to lessen the load throughout the season.
But the Rams have a lot of other options that they can turn to during the year. One of which is former sixth-round pick Zach Evans.
Evans was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft but failed to make much of an impact last season for Los Angeles. He was only given nine rushing attempts during the year, rushing for 19 yards on the season.
The lifespan for a running back nowadays in the NFL is low so this may be a make-or-break year for Evans. He will need to prove his worth during training camp and preseason if he wants to stay on the team.
He faces an uncertain battle to even stay on the roster but he has the skills to be impactful at this level. The biggest issue is that the Rams depth chart is packed around the edges at the running back position.
Both Boston Scott and Ronnie Rivers are direct competition for Evans, leaving him as a potential roster casualty. This will be a massive next few weeks for the late-round draft pick, otherwise, he will be looking elsewhere in the league.
