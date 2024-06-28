Rams News: Los Angeles Defensive Line Might Be Poised to Surprise Sans Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams lost All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald to retirement this offseason, leaving a massive hole in the middle of the defensive line. The team has put together a plan to replace Donald but in reality, nobody will be able to replace his impact.
Donald didn't just get numbers for the Rams but his mere presence alone helped the defensive front. It gave others a chance to thrive but now Los Angeles has to find a way to still be productive.
Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus ranked all the defensive lines in the NFL. Los Angeles came in ranked at No. 23, a surprising placement after the retirement of Donald.
"The Rams will have to contend without Aaron Donald for the first time in a decade, and beyond the obvious impact that he brought with his production, they will experience life without every offense they face specifically game-planning for him every week. What does that look like when the attention usually reserved for Donald is shared around the rest of the line more equitably? Kobie Turner was phenomenal in the second half of his rookie season, and the Rams are now absolutely loaded with youth up front, but that means inexperience and uncertainty, too."
The play of second-year tackle Kobie Turner will vastly define how the new season goes for the Rams. He was special during his rookie season and the team is expecting him to grow even more this year.
Los Angeles has a lot of faith in the young guys to succeed and rightfully so. But replacing Donald won't happen overnight and maybe if they get desperate enough, Donald will come back to the team. It's unlikely but stranger things have happened before.
