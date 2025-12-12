Why Sean McVay's Staff Could Shake Up This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams are having another big season, and they have big plans for their team this season. They are going to be a top contender to make a deep run, and do not be surprised if they are the team holding the Super Bowl Trophy at the end of the season.

The Rams have great players and a great coaching staff that is leading this team to great things. Head coach Sean McVay and his staff are doing great things, and they are always setting up their team to have success.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other side of that we are seeing over the last few seasons has been the Sean McVay coaching tree that is producing a lot of great coaches. Some of those coaches are already head coaches in other teams, and more are on the way. As soon as next season, we could see more Ram coaches with head coaching jobs.

Two Rams Coaches That Will Get Head Coaching Interviews

Nate Scheelhaase, pass-game coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

"Scheelhaase represents one of the candidates who might get a swing at a job before taking the traditional route to play-calling coordinator," said Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated. "The former Illinois quarterback has gone from Matt Campbell’s Iowa State program as a coach to Sean McVay’s hotbed of offensive talent. He is the passing-game coordinator for the Rams in 2025, which could produce an MVP award for Matthew Stafford and is on pace to shatter Stafford’s career high in touchdowns (41, which he posted twice)."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mike LaFleur, offensive coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

"LaFleur has had a successful run with the Rams after his time with the Jets was prematurely cut short by meddling ownership. While LaFleur was in New York (2021 and ’22), his final season included starts made by four different quarterbacks, and the team finished with a winning record in nine games that Zach Wilson started. Wilson has not caught on elsewhere in the NFL, even with stops in Denver with Sean Payton and Miami with Mike McDaniel."

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Any teams that will be looking for an offensive mind at the head coaching position will be looking at Scheelhaase and LaFleur. With McVay being the best play caller in the NFL and these two coaches are a huge reason he is. They will turn any offense into a better one. It is going to be great to see these coaches go through the coaching process and see what happens. But they both have earned an opportunity.