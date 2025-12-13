Why Teams Are Targeting Rams DC Chris Shula

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best defenses in the National Football League. Some many say that they are the best defense. They have been playing great football this season. A lot of credit has to go to Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Shula has been at the forefront of this defense over the last few seasons. And they have looked better each season, and he has been able to get the best out of his players. That is something that does not come easily for a coach in the NFL.

The Rams are looking to do something special this season, and the defense has its name written all over it. The Rams' defense has played well for most of the season.

They are always looking to make plays and set up the offense with the best chance possible to score points. They also cause a lot of problems for any offense they are facing. Shuld does a great job of getting after the quarterback with just sending four, and even gets after them with just sending three.

He has done a great job with the defense in Los Angeles. Shula could soon be the next coach out of the Sean McVay coaching tree to get an NFL head coaching job. There was interest last offseason, but he stayed with the Rams. This upcoming NFL offseason, when teams are looking for a new head coach, Shula is going to be at the top of that list. It is going to be interesting to see which teams will go after Shula. He is becoming one of the best defensive play-callers in the NFL.

"Shula, 38, has shone as the Rams’ defensive coordinator, rising through the team’s ranks first as an assistant linebackers coach under the newly-hired Sean McVay. Shula won the defensive coordinator job over some stiff competition when Raheem Morris left that post to become the head coach of the Falcons," said Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated.

"Shula is helming a top-10 defense in terms of rushing success rate and dropback EPA, despite leaning heavily on some reclamation projects in the secondary. The Rams’ defense started to develop into a power down the stretch run in 2024 and has allowed 10 points or fewer in five games so far this season."

We have seen what these coaches from the Rams have done when they have become head coaches. They have a great success rate. Next season, Shula could be the latest one.