Rams News: First Look as Construction of LA's Woodland Hills Facility Starts
Construction on the new headquarters for the Los Angeles Rams has already started. According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the plan to move from Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks to Woodland Hills has started.
The plan is for the team to have two practice fields and trailers alongside them once everything is completed. The Rams wanted things to be a little closer to SoFi Stadium and Woodland Hills was a good spot for the new headquarters.
With construction having started, the Rams are expected to begin work at this new facility before the start of the season. It remains unknown when the facility will be completed but with construction taking place, it could happen sooner rather than later.
This will certainly be something to keep an eye on going forward. Much like the headquarters in Thousand Oaks, this is expected to be temporary as well. Los Angeles will try to move more into the city down the line as they want a more permanent place for the headquarters.
More Rams: How Los Angeles Fans Feel About 2024 Schedule Release