Rams News: Matthew Stafford Lands Among Top QBs in NFL Within New Ranking
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has seen it all during his time in the NFL. He has been at the bottom during his time with the Detroit Lions and he climbed the mountaintop by winning the Super Bowl with the Rams.
He has continued to show out each year for his teams, even making the Pro Bowl last season. His impact on the team can't be understated and he remains one of the better signal-callers in the NFL.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked all the quarterbacks in the league and Stafford came in ranked at No. 7.
"Something something about fine wines getting better with age. Stafford had a fantastic season at age 35. His 83.8 passing grade in the regular season ranked seventh in the league, while his 32 big-time throws were the fifth most and his 2.1% turnover-worthy play rate placed second, behind only Prescott. Stafford has long had one of the best arms in the league, and even if that total arm talent is going down slightly, he’s making up for it with wisdom, creativity and craftiness."
For the Rams to have any success again this season, Stafford will need to continue playing at his best. He will have plenty of offensive weapons to work with, including Cooper Kupp and Puka Nucua.
Los Angeles should be competitive again this year after making the playoffs a year ago. Now they want to improve on that success and Stafford is directly at the center of it all.
