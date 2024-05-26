Rams News: LA Overwhelming Seen As Underdog Heading Into Crucial NFC Showdown
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 season ready to prove that last year wasn't just a one-time fluke. They made the postseason despite many believing that they wouldn't even be competitive in the NFC West.
The team returns most of the players from last season, minus All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald retired earlier in the offseason and left behind a massive hole along the defensive line.
The Rams were eliminated by the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round of the playoffs and they will get a chance for revenge early on. The two teams are scheduled to meet up in Week 1 of the NFL season, giving the Rams a chance to redeem themselves from the previous years.
However, they are being looked at as massive underdogs entering this game. A group of NFL experts picked who they believed would win the game and each one took Detroit.
Bill Speros of Bookies.com picked the Lions to beat the Rams.
"Jared Goff hit Powerball this offseason as he and the Lions agreed to a 4-year $212 million contract extension, with $170 million guaranteed. Say what you will about Goff, but it wasn't his fault the Lions didn't kick that field goal against San Francisco in the NFC championship game. This game is a sneaky good playoff rematch from last season. The Lions have the best record on the line of any NFL team over the past three seasons at 37-17 ATS. That's whopping 68.5%. No reason to stop now."
Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire also took the Lions.
"Matthew Stafford would love nothing more than to get revenge on the Lions after losing in his return to Detroit this past January. He and the Rams will be back in Detroit for this matchup with the Lions and it’s sure to be another shootout between two high-powered offenses. The Lions are the complete package in the NFC, while the Rams are close to being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but it’ll be Detroit winning this one at home against Stafford and the Rams again."
Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire took the Lions to win as well.
"Sunday Night Football in Ford Field. It’s a rematch of the Lions’ first postseason victory in over 30 years just a few short months ago."
Los Angeles will be the underdog entering the game but they can steal the win. They played the Lions tough in the playoff game and now will have a chance to start the season on a high note.