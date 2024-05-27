Rams News: NFC Team Listed as Sleeper For Aaron Donald If He Unretires
As the Los Angeles Rams enter into the 2024 season, they do so without the services of All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald retired earlier this offseason and has left a massive hole across the defensive front.
He has been the anchor for this team since being drafted and the Rams will have to figure out how to go forward without him. There has been some talk about him potentially unretiring at some point, even though he has shot those rumors down.
But ESPN’s Michael Wilbon suggested that the Chicago Bears could be a potential landing spot for Donald if he were to unretire. His reasoning was that money talks and the Bears have plenty of it to spend.
“I hear him. I believe him today, [and] I believe he believes that today. And I will bet you right now, greens fees anywhere you want to play, that Aaron Donald plays this season in the NFL,” Wilbon said to Kornheiser. “And I’m just thinking about teams that have a little money available to perhaps sign Mr. Donald. I can think of one in Chicago.”
It would be unlikely for Donald to head to the Bears but it's an interesting thought. Chicago is an up-and-coming team with a potential star at the quarterback position in Caleb Williams.
But if Donald is to unretire, he would likely come back to play for the Rams. He has a history in Los Angeles and would come back to add more to his long legacy with the team.
