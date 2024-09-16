Rams News: Roger Goodell Lifts Suspensions of Jimmy Garoppolo and Alaric Jackson
After a blowout loss in Arizona, the Los Angeles Rams needed some good news. The team got some today as the suspensions for backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and starting left tackle Alaric Jackson were officially lifted Monday, per Jordan Schultz.
Garoppolo and Jackson are able to rejoin the team after missing the first two games of the year. Garoppolo was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing drugs policy of the league, while Jackson violated the NFL's personal conduct policy.
Jackson is a much-needed reinforcement for Los Angeles after the Rams' 41-10 blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams have been decimated by injury this season. Several starters missed the first two games of the season. The offensive line especially fell apart to begin the season.
The entire offensive line has been affected by injury at some point this season. A number of starters and backups sustained injuries.
The offensive line was missing two starters on Sunday and it showed. The Arizona defense sacked Matthew Stafford five times. Los Angeles amassed just 245 total yards on offense against the Cardinals.
The Rams put up a good fight against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, despite being short players and losing several starters during the game. However, the hero-ball magic quickly ran out in Week 2.
"This was one of those days that was really humbling, and, you know, fortunately, we haven't felt many of these things, but tough times don't last, tough people do. There's a lot of things that have gone not necessarily according to plan through the first couple weeks, but today was not something that I anticipated."
The hero-ball performance in the season opener wasn't sustainable and key starters like Jackson returning could make a huge difference.
The Rams are now 0-2 for the first time in McVay's career with Los Angeles. Stafford spoke about the Rams' current record.
"(Starting 0-2), it's similar to when you're down in the game," Stafford said. "Can't get it all back at once, right? Just got to continue to work. Trust, the process. Trust, hey, this is how I go about my work week. This is what I'm going to do to try and get better or fix some things that you know may have gone wrong in the previous game."
Los Angeles next takes on division rivals the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. There's a high possibility the Rams could start the season 3-0.