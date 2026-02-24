Rams Mocked To Make Wildly Unpopular First Round Selections

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are approaching a critical offseason as they face the choice of planning for the future while attempting to win currently.

CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer gave his first round mock, based on trends and news coming out of the NFL Combine. In this mock, Brockermeyer explores two bold moves that would send Rams fans into hysterics, but likely not in a positive way. Let's explore the picks and what they would mean for the franchise.

Ty Simpson

Brockermeyer mocks Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson to the Rams with their 13th overall pick.

"As great as Matthew Stafford is playing, you have to start thinking about a replacement, and Simpson is a no-brainer QB2 who could have teams like the Jets considering a trade up to snatch him," stated Brockermeyer. "He stands to benefit from a weak quarterback class and brings promising traits. Simpson arguably has the most upside in the class despite struggling in the second half of the season at Alabama without much of a running game or consistent protection."

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"He has a strong arm, can attack all areas of the field with velocity and touch, processes quickly, anticipates well and layers throws to every level. His lack of experience will be his biggest hurdle to overcome."

If this move does happen, the Rams would have an answer at quarterback for the next several years, but it's doubtful that answer is Matthew Stafford in 2026. If I'm Stafford and the franchise uses their top draft pick on a replacement after pledging to reload for a Super Bowl run, I'm calling my agent and demanding a trade because this would be an even more egregious move than when the Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball off to running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Just ask Matt LaFleur and Davante Adams how that's working out.

Caleb Lomu

Brockermeyer mocks Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu to the Rams with the 30th overall selection.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils with Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"The Rams are likely in the market for an offensive lineman, and Lomu offers good value here along with positional versatility. He's an experienced left tackle who brings the blindside experience teams look for. Lomu has good feet and plays with strong technique on the edge. He's a solid run blocker with good lateral movement and knee bend, allowing him to maximize his lower-body explosion."

This is a move that again solves nothing in 2026. Where would Lomu play? Would the Rams move him to guard to replace either Steve Avila or Kevin Dotson? Would they break their public promise to Warren McClendon? What's the point?

Safe to say if the Rams end up picking Simpson or Lomu, Rams fans would riot.

