Rams News: Sean McVay Breaks Down Huge Upside Of Free Agent Offensive Lineman
The Los Angeles Rams were busy this offseason, signing free agents to bolster both sides of the ball. One of the biggest signings was landing former Detroit Lions offensive lineman, Jonah Jackson.
Jackson joined the Rams on a three-year $51 million deal to serve as the left guard for the team. Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and started 32 of 33 games in his first two seasons in the NFL.
Being a new face of the team, Jackson was detailed by Rams.com, along with some commentary about his skillset from head coach Sean McVay.
"He's in good shape. He's feeling good. There were a couple guys that we really had in mind as the goal was always let's be able to get them onboarded above the neck. Let's build the right foundation and have those guys ready to go when we open up training camp on the 23rd of July. And so, that's where he's at. He's been a stud just as a person, obviously he's got a great resume but the way he works day in and day out, whether it's in the weight room, in the meeting room and some of our walkthrough types of settings, I've been really impressed and pleased with him." – McVay on Jackson on June 4
Jackson will solidify an offensive line that includes Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson, and Rob Havenstein.
Jackson has had some injury issues the past two seasons, appearing in only 13 games in the 2022 season and 12 games in the 2023 season. McVay did state that Jackson is in good shape.
The hope for the Rams is Jackson's injury issues are behind him, but he does have an amazing work ethic that will be a benefit to the younger players that surround him and can learn from him. Jackson will be instrumental in protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is aiming to have another stellar season that will warrant a big payday.
