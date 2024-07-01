Rams News: Rookies Looking to Break Through in Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams are poised to build on their success from the 2023 season and take it to the next level in 2024. Despite the departure of superstar and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, the Rams are confident in their ability to fill his shoes. The team's new additions should be able to do a solid job, and the offense is expected to be even better if they can stay healthy.
The Rams had themselves another solid draft where these rookies should be able to be plugged in and contribute from Day 1. The Rams' first two selections in the draft, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske should be Day 1 staters; however, the other rookies might need to fight for a starting spot. It's not out of the realm of possibility, and these four rookies could have a legit shot to be starters to start the season of all pans put. According to Ryan Anderson of LAFB Network, these four rookies, running back Blake Corum, defensive lineman Tyler Davis, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, and defensive back Kamren Kinchens could steal a starting role at training camp.
Corum is one of the more NFL-ready players due to his time at Michigan and the type of offense he'd run under former head coach Jim Harbaugh. Although All-Pro running back Kyren Williams is the star in the backfield, Corum could earn a significant role if he shines later this month and into the preseason.
Davis could earn one of the five final sports in the defensive line, and it will be between himself, Bobby Brown, and Larrell Murchinson. Brown and Murchinson have had a tough time cementing that role, so if Davis can show up and show out in training camp, it's possible that Davis could be a Day 1 starter.
Whittington's chances of starting from Day 1 compared to these other three is arguably the toughest. The room is stacked with talent, especially in the top two with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Following those two studs, you have Demarcus Robinson and TuTu Atwell, who is coming into a contract year and will want to prove himself in 2024. Whittington must go above and beyond to steal that final spot on the first team.
Kinchens could have the best shot at being a starter from the start. The Rams lost their veteran safety, Jordan Fuller, to free agency, and the competition for that position is not steep. If Kinchens can show his worth and play as he did in Maimi, it'd be his position to lose.
More Rams: Could Los Angeles Offensive Rookie Produce Instantly?