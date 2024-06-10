Rams News: Star LA WR Seen as Regression Candidate In Fantasy
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a surprise playoff appearance from last season and will be looking to get themselves back to that spot this year. The team may have lost All-Pro Aaron Donald but they still believe that they can compete for the Super Bowl with their roster.
The offense should be very good again this season, with wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp leading the way. Both give this squad a different element on the offensive side of the ball that makes trying to defend them very difficult.
However, while the production that they put up on the field should work for the real games, in terms of fantasy football, it may cause some issues. Nacua was listed as a potential fantasy football regression candidate by Kate Magdziuk of Pro Football Focus.
"There might not be a better example of why drops shouldn’t matter to fantasy football managers than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. Despite leading the league with 13 drops on the year, Nacua still managed to break the rookie receiving yard and reception total records as the overall WR4 for fantasy on the season. Could you imagine if he’d have limited those drops?"
If Nacua can work on his drops, he could become a massive presence in the fantasy football world. While he wants to work on the drops for the real games taking that weakness out of his game would only help his stock in fantasy too.
"Looking at Nacua’s drop rate in his two seasons as a starter with BYU, there’s reason to believe he could be due for some regression in this category. In those two seasons, Nacua totaled six drops on 132 targets for a 4.6% drop rate, begging the question – just how high is the ceiling for Nacua should he manage a regression in drop rate?"
This will be something to watch for Nacua, especially with fantasy football being so popular. But for now, he is focused on helping the Rams win games and his fantasy stats will come with that territory.
