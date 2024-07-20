Rams News: Unpacking Sean McVay's Pistol Offense
The Los Angeles Rams have used a strong offensive attack to win games since head coach Sean McVay took over years ago. McVay is seen around the league as an offensive genius and it has helped Los Angeles become one of the premier teams in the league.
Part of this is how the offense is run, with the Rams using a pistol style to fuel everything. Brock Vierra of Rams Wire broke down how the pistol offense is run and what advantages it gives the team on the field.
"In 2023, Sean McVay used an unprecedented amount of the pistol compared to years prior. Why? Because McVay is able to do whatever he wants with the formation. The pistol allows MAtthew Stafford to still be a gunslinger, it gives running backs the ability to run up the middle with effectiveness and the RPO is virtually impossible to defend without the defense showing their cards in pre-snap formations."
Within the offensive scheme, the Rams have flexibility in how they want to attack opposing defenses. Having a quarterback like Matthew Stafford really helps the team thrive due to his strong arm.
Part of the reason why the Rams wanted Stafford was to implement this offensive attack and they felt that Stafford was perfect for it. It worked out to perfection in year one, culminating with the team winning the Super Bowl.
Vierra also broke down the versatility of the offensive scheme.
"The best part is the pistol’s versatility. In prior years, the pistol would employ either four receivers or 11 personnel (3 WRs, 1 TE, 1 RB). Nowadays, teams are able to use all types of personnel with the formation and they are able to flex out of the pistol into the shotgun if they so desire. With the genius of McVay and the versatility of the pistol, perhaps the unique formation is the key to yet another Super Bowl victory."
Versatility on offense can make or break a team and the Rams have figured out a way to have it work for themselves, mainly due to McVay's system. If the offense can play at a high level once, the sky could be the limit for this team in 2024.
