Rams Disappoint vs. Falcons and in Fantasy Championship

When the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Chicago Bears, 42-38, in Sunday Night Football's barnburner, it marked the end of the Los Angeles Rams' hopes of winning the NFC West and reclaiming the No. 1 seed in the conference. With both the Niners and the Seattle Seahawks emerging victorious in Week 17, they'll face off with each other for those spoils in the regular-season finale.



Because of that, the Rams had little to play for in Monday night's clash with the Atlanta Falcons — and they played as such. Unfortunately, their fantasy managers were incidental casualties caught in the friendly fire of LA's disappointments. Anyone who was counting on the Rams' stars to lead them to a comeback win in the championship probably took second place.



Rams picked the worst time to skid



Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

1. Puka Nacua



Puka Nacua had a good game! For him, though, a good game is a substandard one, considering the torrid run he's been on this season. In the Los Angeles Rams' 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, he finished with five catches for 47 yards, a touchdown, and 15.7 full-PPR points. Leading up to the championship, he had averaged over 37 points in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Anyone needing that kind of production from him in the title bout fell well short of winning it all.



Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) stiff arms Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson (39) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

2. Kyren Williams



Kyren Williams was the only member of the Rams to outperform his projections for Week 17. He tore up the Falcons' run defense to the tune of 92 rushing yards on 13 carries to go along with three catches for another 38 yards, finishing with 16 points. It wasn't a nuclear explosion by any means, but he did his job, which is more than the rest of LA's players could say.



Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

3. Matthew Stafford



That mindblowing loss to the Seattle Seahawks may have shaken up Matthew Stafford. He'll have to get right before the real postseason begins, as he let his fantasy managers down big time in the championship. He finished with 269 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions on 22-of-38 passing, tallying 13.76 fantasy points.



He had an outside shot at joining Trevor Lawrence and Brock Purdy as two of the highest-scoring fantasy quarterbacks in playoff history with a 40-piece in the title game. Instead, he likely led thousands of second-place teams across the nation.



Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.

4. Blake Corum



Blake Corum had a chance to be immortalized in fantasy football lore as the RB2, waiver-wire pickup who led his fantasy managers to glory. Instead, he teased the world with 13.1 points a piece in the first two rounds of the playoffs, only to tally a shocking 1.8 in the championship against a middling Falcons' run defense.

