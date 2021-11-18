Rams 2022 NFL Draft: How Many Draft Picks Does L.A. Hold?

When will the Los Angeles Rams be selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Los Angeles Rams have sent away a bevy of draft picks to enhance their overall roster and compete for a Super Bowl this season, signaling they're all in.

Acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason, running back Sony Michel during training camp and Von Miller ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Rams sent a package of draft selections for each of these trades.

While the narrative around the team increasingly grew with each trade that they don't value draft picks, they still sit with eight selections for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I get the shallow narrative and it’s fun and entertaining," Rams general manager Les Snead said earlier this month. "We like to think we use our picks innovatively, maybe creatively and because we value draft picks, it’s actually valuable to the Denver Broncos. There’s a lot of nuance in this, but to say we don’t, draft picks would probably – I get why it would be said, but as we’ve discussed many times, you look at our offensive line, most of those players were drafted by us. Some not as early as we consider what valuable draft picks are, but we do believe in utilizing every round of the draft. We do believe in our symbiotic relationship with our coaching staff in knowing what we’re looking for. We believe in their ability to develop those players and we believe in their courage to play them when it’s time to play them versus going out and signing veterans to fill roles as contributors.”

Here is the complete list of draft picks the Rams own for the 2022 NFL Draft:

Own draft picks

5th round pick

7th round pick

7th round pick (via Miami Dolphins from Aqib Talib trade)

Compensatory draft picks

3rd round comp pick (via Brad Holmes hiring)

4th round comp pick (via Browns signing John Johnson)

6th round comp (via 49ers signing Samson Ebukam)

6th round comp (via Seahawks signing Gerald Everett)

6th round comp (via Browns signing Troy Hill)

*Rams draft picks obtained via Tankathon.

The compensatory picks haven't officially been awarded to teams just yet, but NFL.com's Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein, states that the Rams are on the hook for five comp picks this year.

Comp picks are granted to teams by the NFL depending on the severity of free-agent departures from the previous season.

The NFL also implemented a new program that awards team's two comp picks if someone within the organization is a minority and is hired as a head coach or general manager by another club.

Brad Holmes, who served as the Rams' director of college scouting, was hired as the Detroit Lions general manager, meaning the Rams received two third-round picks – one they gained in 2021 and another in 2022.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.