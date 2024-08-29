Rams OC Speaks Out About Decision to Put Kyren Williams as Punt Returner
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams made shock waves when they announced that they would be using All-Pro running back Kyren Williams as their new punt returner.
When the news broke, many people were shocked, and some were confused. Head coach Sean McVay's words didn't put Rams fans and fantasy owners at ease, but McVay said the move was used to get Williams some more touches.
"It's another opportunity for him to get touches and impact the game," McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. "And you feel comfortable with that because of the confidence in Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers being able to spell him if need be."
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur doubled down on McVay's comments and said good things would happen whenever No. 23 gets the ball in his hands, and that will be the case with him returning punts.
Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic shared via Twitter/X.
"Anytime you can put the ball in a playmaker's hands, you're going to be happy about it. When 23 is touching the ball, it's good for the Rams."
With the addition of rookie running back Blake Corum and young running back Ronnie Rivers, the Rams feel like they have enough to keep Williams fresh and healthy for the entire season.
It is assumed that these two backs will play a vital role for the team, which will help Williams in the long run. Williams has already suffered his fair share of injuries in only two seasons in the NFL.
In 2023, he suffered a sprained left ankle injury after finishing with a season-high 158 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Rams won 26–9 over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Williams was placed on the injured reserve and missed four games in the process.
Prior to that, Williams' rookie season was not pretty as well, as he suffered a broken foot in practice and underwent surgery after the 2022 NFL Draft. And on the first play of the 2022 season, and was placed on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain. He only played 10 games in his rookie season.
This doesn't mean Williams will be strictly a punt returner; however, it doesn't sit well with many fantasy owners. Nonetheless, it could work out for the Rams in the long run, and that's what McVay, LaFleur, and the front office are banking on.
